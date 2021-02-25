Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 57,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.