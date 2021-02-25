Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,126 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Radius Health worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $921.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

