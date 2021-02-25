Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Carter Bankshares worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

