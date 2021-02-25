Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CECO Environmental worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECE opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

