Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CORR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

