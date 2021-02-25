Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

