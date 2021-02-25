Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.73 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $858.45 million, a PE ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

