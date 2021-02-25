Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,054,836 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054,836 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $57,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $629,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

