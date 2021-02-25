Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 169,195 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,195 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $65,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

