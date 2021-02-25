Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.20 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $52,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $272.66.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

