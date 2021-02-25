Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $232.53 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 272.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $232,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Swedbank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,628,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 998,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $180,875,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $120,240,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.