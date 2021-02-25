Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 2,506,718 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.15% of Sonos worth $60,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,452 shares of company stock valued at $24,355,086. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

