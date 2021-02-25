Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Head-To-Head Review

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.45 $2.25 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.67 $9.46 million $0.96 11.75

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Logansport Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through a network of 28 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

