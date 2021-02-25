Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $14.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Livent by 8,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

