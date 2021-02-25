Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $3.89. Lion Group shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 2,367 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Get Lion Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Lion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.