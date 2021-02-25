Linker Coin (LNC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Day

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $3,000.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00739794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

