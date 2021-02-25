Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.