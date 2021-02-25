Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price rose 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 297,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 488,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.