Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages affordable independent living residential land lease communities for working, semi-retired, or retired people in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

