LifePro Asset Management Takes $585,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,846,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

