Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.