Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,388 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

XERS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

