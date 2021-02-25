Lido Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $76.34 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

