Lido Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

