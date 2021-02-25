Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,480,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 206,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

