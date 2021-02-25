Leonard L. Walthall Sells 1,500 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $139.30 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $922.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.