Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,473 shares of company stock worth $9,291,503. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

