Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.41.

TDOC opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

