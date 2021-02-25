Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 12,597 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

