LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.85. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,510. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.