Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

