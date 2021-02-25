Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

