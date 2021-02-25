Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,195 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,836 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 476,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 198,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.