Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LMRK stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

