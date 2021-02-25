Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.75 Million

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $139.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.86 million and the highest is $142.30 million. Landec reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $542.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 462.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $344.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

