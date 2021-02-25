La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Up 5.3%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 250,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,525,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

