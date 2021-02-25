L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $220.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.