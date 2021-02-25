L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

