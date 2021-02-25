L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 34,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,592. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.