Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 1,468,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

