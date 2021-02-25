Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 841,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 115,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

