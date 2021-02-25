KraneShares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Trading Down 0.1%

KraneShares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 1,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.