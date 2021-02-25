Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.75 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

