Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

NYSE:KFY opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.93 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

