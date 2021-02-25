Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 513,538 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

About Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

