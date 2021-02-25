KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.42

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $41.41. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 56,028 shares.

KNYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

