Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.55 ($126.52).

Shares of KBX opened at €105.12 ($123.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

