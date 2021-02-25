Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 765,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

