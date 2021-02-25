KKV Secured Loan Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:KKVL)

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KKVL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 623,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,231. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.60 ($0.70).

