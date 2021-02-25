Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

