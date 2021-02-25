Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile
